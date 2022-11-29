San Francisco supervisors approve SFPD plan to give robots 'deadly-force option'

San Francisco police got approval by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to use existing robots as a potential "deadly force option." The board signed off on the policy 8 to 3 with amendments.

That means military-grade machines, operated by trained officers, could potentially kill suspects during critical incidents. SFPD must evaluate the situation and try alternatives.

"A lot of talk of ‘Robocop,’ which I think sets a lot of minds going to a whole lot of places, but this is not that," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who supports using robots for specific life-threatening cases. "I think it's totally appropriate. In fact, I think it would be irresponsible not to make plans to use that technology in that horrific eventuality," Mandelman said.

But Matthew Guariglia, a policy analyst with the Electronic Frontier Foundation disagreed, saying, "It's really just opening a window that eventually somebody's gonna wanna crawl through."

Guariglia said it doesn't make sense to give robots the ability to kill.

"We are going to lessen the burden of using deadly force from having to pull a gun and pull the trigger to a button on a remote control," Guariglia said.





San Francisco police already have 17 robots, and none of them has live ammunition. But the department is considering using a robot with explosives attached, as a way to get into a building with violent, armed suspects barricaded inside.

In a statement, the department said in part, "While an explosive charge may be considered an intermediate force option, it could potentially cause injury or be lethal. Robots equipped in this manner would only be used in extreme circumstances to save or prevent further loss of innocent lives."

Supervisor Hillary Ronen wrote on Twitter: "Beyond disappointed that the Board seems poised to allow SFPD to use weaponized robots to use force against human beings. Only 4 of us clearly against. Shortsighted, dangerous, sad. The spirit of the SF I have always admired is weeping today."

She later corrected herself in a follow up tweet to say, "Even worse than I thought! Only three of us - myself, Shamann Walton and Dean Preston voted against arming robots with weapons to kill. A damn shame."

The discussion in San Francisco comes just a month after the Oakland Police Commission decided against a policy that would have allowed Oakland police to use robots with shotguns.

In Dallas, a robot armed with explosives was used by police to kill a man suspected of shooting and killing five police officers in 2016.