California National Guard to help San Francisco fight fentanyl crisis

San Francisco has struggled to stem its fentanyl crisis, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to direct the state National Guard and California Highway Patrol to join the city's efforts to fight fentanyl trafficking.

"Two truths can co-exist at the same time: San Francisco’s violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville and Fort Worth — and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis," said Newsom on Friday.

The state will expand its law enforcement presence around the city in hopes of mitigating crimes linked to the fentanyl epidemic and, hopefully, reducing the number of overdoses from the powerful synthetic opioid.

"Our Police Department and District Attorney have been partnering to tackle this issue and increase enforcement, but our local agencies can use more support," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "With the Governor’s leadership and clear direction, our state enforcement agencies can partner with us to make a difference for our residents, businesses, and workers who are living with the impacts every day."

State and local officials didn't provide specifics on how the additional resources will be distributed or what parts of the city are of grave concern. However, Newsom on Wednesday popped up in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood before a meeting with city leaders on how to address the fentanyl crisis.

The Tenderloin is considered the epicenter of homelessness and drug use.

In late 2021, Mayor Breed issued a state of emergency for the Tenderloin in an effort reduce overdose deaths.