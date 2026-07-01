SF DA files felony charges in Pride weekend shooting, stabbing, & vandalism incidents

The Brief SF D.A. charges 6 people with an array of crimes during SF Pride weekend. One suspect in a shooting, another suspect in a stabbing arraigned Wednesday. Four others to be arraigned Thursday on vandalism charges. One police officer injured during pursuit, another was "spat upon" while trying to make arrest.



San Francisco's 2026 Pride celebrations were mostly peaceful, but on Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced criminal charges in several violent incidents that happened over the weekend.

"We take any act of violence seriously in this city, certainly situations where firearms are used," Jenkins said.

Charges filed

In the Hall of Justice Wednesday afternoon, Jules Reeves, 19, was arraigned on multiple felony charges. The DA says around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Leavenworth and McAllister streets, Reeves allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and threatened to kill the victim, who received a gunshot injury to the hand.

A police officer fell and fractured an elbow during a pursuit.

Reeves faces charges including assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and resistance to a peace officer.

Another incident happened on Sunday after the Pride parade. D.A. Jenkins said crowds were dispersing from UN Plaza when there was another incident, a stabbing on the 1100 block of Market Street.

Nyasha Gipson, 22, was also arraigned Wednesday, charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The D.A. says Gipson used a knife to stab three people.

Pink paint vandalism

The district attorney also said four people are being charged for vandalism at last Friday night's march.

"Along the route, officers noticed pink paint," Jenkins said. "The graffiti along the route...included phrases to murder police officers...'queer as in kill the cops'."

Jenkins says local landmarks were also vandalized.

Sienna Hayes, 33, and Knorr Betcher, 28, are each charged with eight counts of felony vandalism.

The D.A. said vandals wrote graffiti on buildings and damaged surveillance cameras at eight locations downtown.

Two other suspects, Katherine Legros, 33, and Daniel Macias-Gomez, 23, are charged with obstructing a police officer, and are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wiener says he was harassed

Another incident, involved a crowd surrounding State Senator Scott Wiener, heckling him over his stance on Israel. Wiener said he understands the importance of free speech, but said the behavior crossed a line into physical contact and resulted in him leaving the Pride event.

"What they did was physical harassment, and that is not okay, whether against me or against any other person, we should not be tolerating that in San Francisco," Wiener said.

On Tuesday, the Trans March issued a statement on social media that said Wiener was verbally confronted about his policies, but, "was at no point in danger."

"Our safety team takes the safety and wellbeing of our participants very seriously," the statement read. "Trans March participants holding politicians accountable is nothing new," they said. In addition, the Trans March accused Wiener of using this confrontation incident to leverage fundraising communications. You can read their full statement here.

Despite the Trans March's claim that the incident was only verbal in nature, Wiener said due to the physical contact, he did file a police report.

What's next:

Jenkins said with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, she wants to make sure people know that violence will not be tolerated, and her office is ready to prosecute anyone who commits a crime.