San Francisco's artificial intelligence mobile surveillance cameras ready to deter crime

San Francisco is preparing to deploy three new mobile surveillance cameras that are armed with the latest technology to combat crime, according to city officials.

These cameras not only monitor what's going on, they can warn would-be criminals to leave the area too. The cameras are loaded with the latest technology, including, the manufacturer says, artificial intelligence. The aim is to help police and prosecutors when crime happens, but deter crime as much as possible.

On Monday, San Francisco's law enforcement leaders were on hand touting a new pilot program to use mobile security cameras, which can be set up in high crime areas.

The city says it will be deploying three live view technology cameras that can record crimes as they happen.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the cameras can be a valuable tool to monitor crime in real time, and will be immediately deployed in areas known for sex work and the drug trade.

"In the Mission District where there is open-air drug dealing, there are concerns about human trafficking," said Chief Scott. "One of these units will be deployed in the Mission District. Then another one will be deployed in the mid-Market area around the UN Plaza area."

But, the cameras don't just record. LiveView Technology says the cameras are also equipped with artificial intelligence that allows them to monitor the space around them, and issue warnings to would-be criminals.

"It uses a combination of security cameras, lights, speakers and AI to eliminate blind spots, protect property and deter unwanted behavior," said Mark Cranney from LiveView Technology.

San Francisco's District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the video those mobile units capture could also mean the difference when it comes to successful prosecutions. "And that's what technology provides my office, is the ability to more effectively prosecute our cases," said Jenkins.

San Francisco's Mayor London Breed said the cameras are just the latest technology the city is adopting after voters approved Proposition E.

She said, overall, crime is trending downward in the city, and that since the adoption of drones and license plate readers, auto burglaries are down by 70% compared to last year.

Breed said adopting new technology has helped the city arrest suspects in high profile incidents almost immediately, which sends a clear message to other would-be criminals.

"Time and time again, it sends a clear message to people all over the Bay Area and the country, that San Francisco has accountability, and we will not tolerate under any circumstances, lawlessness," said Breed.

Privacy advocates like the Electronic Frontier Foundation have already raised concerns, saying San Francisco is rapidly turning into one of the most surveilled cities in the country.

Matthew Guariglia, senior policy analyst at EFF said in part: "Subjecting some of the most vulnerable populations in San Francisco to this dragnet surveillance is a ‘kitchen sink’ approach to public safety that capitalizes on residents’ fear of crime but may be ineffective. The city must be clear about how it plans to use these technologies, and the protections it will give residents."

