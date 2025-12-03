SF Mayor Lurie announces selection for new police chief

The Brief SF Mayor Lurie announced his selection for the new chief of police in a statement on Wednesday. Derrick Lew, an SF native, will succeed former Chief Bill Scott, who resigned in May. Lew comes with more than two decades of experience on the force and had become the captain of the Ingleside station in 2022.



San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced his selection for the chief of police on Wednesday.

Homegrown police chief

What we know:

Deputy Chief Derrick Lew, born and raised in San Francisco, will succeed Chief Bill Scott, who announced his resignation last spring after serving in the position for eight years.

Lew has been on the force for more than two decades, the mayor's office said in a statement. He's worked with the department's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center and more recently led the Field Operations Bureau as the deputy chief.

He entered the police academy in 2002. In his time at the Narcotics Division, he was assigned to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Taskforce.

Mayor Lurie issued a statement, saying public safety has been his first priority since he took office.

SFPD Chief of Police Derrick Lew

"Everything we’re trying to achieve as a city depends on people feeling safe in our neighborhoods, in our businesses, and on our streets and transit," said Lurie. "Because of the hard work of the women and men of the San Francisco Police Department and our public safety partners, we are making real progress. I am confident that Incoming Chief Lew will lead this department with a deep sense of responsibility to the people of San Francisco and an unwavering commitment to their safety."

Honor of a lifetime

Lew called his new position the honor of a lifetime, adding that his department is the "gold standard in policing."

"I have tremendous admiration for the men and women of this department, who risk their lives every day to protect our city," Lew said. "We are safer because of them. As chief, I will continue acting with urgency to get more officers into the department, to attack the drug crisis, to improve street conditions, and to ensure San Francisco remains one of the safest cities in the country."

When Chief Scott resigned, the mayor announced Paul Yep would step into the role on an interim basis. He indicated at that time that he was not interested in the position full-time.

High remarks

Yep said Lew has served with "honor and distinction" for over two decades and that Lew will make an "outstanding chief."

"He has shown remarkable leadership throughout his career across multiple units in our department," said Yep. "The hard-working men and women of this department will have support at the highest levels as public safety continues to improve in San Francisco."

Lew became captain of the Ingleside Station in 2022. There he worked with Rec Tabora, executive director of the Asian Pacific American Community Center. Tabora spoke highly of Lew.

"During a tragic incident involving an individual in crisis, he personally reached out to ensure my staff and clients were safe and informed," said Tabora. "His care, steady leadership, and commitment to the community were clear then—and they are exactly what will guide the department forward now."

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins gave her vote of confidence for the new chief. On social media, she posted the following: "Derrick Lew has proven himself to be a strong leader fiercely committed to keeping our city safe. I have enjoyed working closely with him over the years and am excited to continue building on our partnership as he takes the helm of the San Francisco Police Department," Jenkins said. She added that she has confidence that under Lew's leadership, they will be able to continue driving crime in the city down and make progress on the city's pressing public safety issues.

In May, he was appointed deputy chief leading the Field Operations Bureau, overseeing SFPD patrols at all 10 district stations and DMACC.

Lew has also served at SFPD's Bayview, Mission, and Central Stations.