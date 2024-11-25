SF murder suspect arrested at BART in San Leandro linked to deadly stabbing

Police in San Francisco have released more information about a homicide arrest over the weekend.

Johnathan Wright, 36, was picked up at a BART station in San Leandro for fare evasion early Sunday morning and was also wanted for murder in San Francisco, according to police and jail records.

Wright was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning by BART Police at the Bay Fair station on suspicion of fare evasion. BART Police had him listed as being transient.

Wright was also booked into the San Francisco County Jail #2 just after 8 a.m. on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. He is being held without bail.

According to San Francisco police, on Nov. 13 just before 6 a.m., officers responded to Market and Main streets regarding a person bleeding. Officers arrived on scene and located a male suffering from an injury. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators identified Wright as the suspect and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for homicide.

On Sunday at about 3 a.m., SFPD officers responded to San Francisco General Hospital to meet with BART Police who located and arrested Wright for the warrant.

San Francisco officers took custody of Wright, who was transported to San Francisco County where he was booked on suspicion of homicide.

Although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.