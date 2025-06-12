San Francisco acting police chief deals with protests as he takes on new job

San Francisco's new acting police chief, Paul Yep is answering questions about immigration protests that erupted on his first week on the job.

This comes as the department is also planning for more protests scheduled for this weekend.

Yep made his first appearance in his role as acting chief at Wednesday night's police commission meeting.

Yep on public safety

"Public safety is a team sport," said Chief Yep.

As soon as he took over the police force, large demonstrations opposing ICE broke out in the city; first in the Financial District on Sunday night.

"Protestors were throwing objects at police officers. At least one officer was hit. That officer is in stable condition," said Chief Yep.

Then on Monday, more than 1,000 people marched in the Mission District. It was a largely peaceful protest that took a turn hours after it ended.

A small group splintered off and was stopped by police on Market Street.

Some people are suspected of vandalism such as graffiti and broken windows.

Handling protesters

During the meeting, the commission had questions for Yep about how the department handled the protests.

"You said there were 20 uses of force and all were baton strikes and personal body weapons?" asked Commissioner Kevin Benedicto.



"That's the information I have, but I'm not saying that it's definitive, but that's the information I have up to this point.

But earlier in the meeting, Chief Yep said he had closely monitored the protests from a remote location.

And witnesses at Monday and Sunday's demonstrations told KTVU other uses of force were deployed.



Commissioners asked Yep what plan the police department has for handling the numerous protests scheduled for this weekend.

Commissioner Mattie Scott asked Yep, "I'd like to know what are some of the steps in place to avoid real confrontational stuff that will cause someone harm on both sides?"

"We're going to do our best to prevent anything like that from happening here in San Francisco. We will take swift and decisive action," said Chief Yep.

The district attorney's office said a total of 244 people were arrested for both the Sunday and Monday protests. But the majority were cited for misdemeanors and released.

Those who were booked face charges such as resisting and battery on a peace officer.

