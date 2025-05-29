San Francisco district attorney charges two in multiple cold case shootings

article

The Brief The men were charged in connection with at least four killings that stretch back as far as 2002. The SFDA alleged one of the killings was "committed for a criminal street gang and was an act of street terrorism." The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned at the San Francisco Hall of Justice on June 6.



The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced it has charged two men in connection with at least four killings that stretch back as far as 2002.

Shaun Britton, 48, was charged with one count of murder, while 44-year-old Sauntek Harris – who is also known as Sauntek Kincaid – was charged with four counts of murder, according to the SFDA.

The cold cases:

The D.A. alleged Britton and Harris shot Perry Bradstreet to death on Jan. 18, 2002. The district attorney’s office further alleged that Britton used "a 9MM MAC 11 assault firearm" to kill Bradstreet, and that the murder was "committed for a criminal street gang and was an act of street terrorism."

Harris’ alleged role in the killing was not specified.

The Oakland Police Department previously reported Bradstreet was robbed and carjacked before being fatally shot while he was running away from the scene. His car was set on fire and abandoned in the Oakdale Housing Project.

The D.A.'s office also alleged that a little over a month later – on Feb. 24, 2002 – Harris shot and killed Lorenzo Richards inside an apartment complex on George Court in San Francisco.

Then, on July 28, 2002, Harris allegedly shot and killed Gerald White, who the SFDA claimed was murdered in order to prevent his testimony as a witness to an undisclosed crime.

Claims of bad blood:

The final alleged murder connected to Harris occurred nearly 20 years after the others.

On the night of August 10, 2019, Dietrich Whitley was fatally shot outside a community center near Griffith Street and Oakdale Avenue. Whitley died at a hospital, and Harris was arrested in connection to the killing three days later.

The D.A.'s office alleged Harris ambushed Whitley, and court documents from 2019 alleged Harris shot Whitley in retaliation for a fistfight between the two that occurred at the community center two months prior. Harris’ attorneys argued that he shot Whitley in self-defense.

Harris was ordered to stand trial for the killing in November 2019, but that case was eventually dropped.

What's next:

Britton and Harris are scheduled to be arraigned at the San Francisco Hall of Justice on June 6.

The Source: San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, San Francisco Police Department, previous KTVU reporting