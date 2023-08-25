SFPD respond to 'suspicious device' near the Panhandle

article

San Francisco police responded to a suspicious looking device on Friday, but it was later determined not to be a danger to the public.

Officers assigned to Park Station responded to Oak and Broderick streets near the Panhandle of Golden Gate Park at around 4:25 p.m.

Police said they set a perimeter out of abundance of caution while they investigated.

The fire department and the SFPD Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded as well and were able to clear the area once the device was determined not to be a threat.

Police did not give a description of what the item appeared to be.

The city's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents about the situation just before 5 p.m. The area was cleared at 6:48 p.m.

