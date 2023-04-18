Shooting at Home Depot in Pleasanton, suspects detained

article

Police in Pleasanton say they are investigating a shooting at the Home Depot at Johnson and Owens Drive. Suspects have been detained.

Police said Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the shooting and found one shooting victim who was taken to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley.

Skyfox flew above the store where there is a police presence.

Police are asking to avoid the area and that they will provide an update later.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with the latest information when it becomes available.

