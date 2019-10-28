Expand / Collapse search

Smoke blankets the Bay Area; many complain of tasting ash

KTVU FOX 2
The Glen Cove Fire burning at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. Oct. 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke blanketed the Bay Area again on Monday, as smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and other smaller fires in Vallejo and Contra Costa County over the weekend, filtered down to faraway cities.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued yet another Spare the Air Alert for Monday, adding that smoke and ash are beginning to filter down to the surface. 

Spots including Berkeley Aquatic Park, Laney College in Oakland, San Pablo and Concord were all expected to reach unhealthy air quality zones for sensitive groups, according to data provided by the district. 

On social media, people chimed in from Oakand to Palo Alto saying they felt and tasted the smoke. 

