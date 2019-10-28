Smoke blankets the Bay Area; many complain of tasting ash

article

Smoke blanketed the Bay Area again on Monday, as smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and other smaller fires in Vallejo and Contra Costa County over the weekend, filtered down to faraway cities.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued yet another Spare the Air Alert for Monday, adding that smoke and ash are beginning to filter down to the surface.

Spots including Berkeley Aquatic Park, Laney College in Oakland, San Pablo and Concord were all expected to reach unhealthy air quality zones for sensitive groups, according to data provided by the district.

On social media, people chimed in from Oakand to Palo Alto saying they felt and tasted the smoke.

I can, see, and SMELL the smoke out in Oakland. I’m wearing the mask, and that’s how bad it is. — Greg #BanAssaultRifles🇺🇸 (@GregA1313) October 28, 2019

I can taste the smoke in the air here in Vallejo. It's awful. Keeping my kids indoors today. — Marlena Ryan (@LenaLoves6) October 28, 2019

My shop in Concord smells of smoke very strongly. — Rich Lezcano (@RichLezcano) October 28, 2019