Stanford to require weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated employees one-month sooner

Stanford University on Wednesday changed the effective date faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars, who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, will be required to take a weekly COVID test. The date was moved up from September 9 to August 9, according to the university.

"Beginning Aug. 9, these individuals will be required to undergo weekly testing, continue making daily Health Check submissions and wear face coverings," a Stanford statement read.

The policy for the fall semester was originally announced last week after breakthrough cases were reported as seven people on campus, all of whom were vaccinated, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Stanford in its statement said vaccines are widely available. They urged those who are eligible for the vaccine, but who have not yet been vaccinated, to get their doses.

Students returning to campus in the fall must be fully vaccinated. But there are exceptions.

Students can request an appeal to opt out of receiving the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. If approved, those students will need to take regular COVID tests.

The university noted that other than the new Aug. 9 date, all other vaccination policies and dates are unchanged.

Unvaccinated employees can find more information on procedures here.