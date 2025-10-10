Storm system to bring season’s first heavy rains to the Bay Area

article

A heavy storm system is bearing down on Northern California, and will bring with it inches of rain that will drench the Bay Area.

Powerful Typhoon Halong moved to the south of Japan earlier this week, and though it is no longer a threat, some of the remnant moisture will be getting pulled into a storm that will affect Northern California early next week.

The storm coming to the Bay Area is developing over the Pacific Ocean, while Typhoon Halong is weakening to the southwest of the storm.

The pattern will create a runway for some of the moisture from the typhoon to enter the developing storm system and change the shape of the jet stream.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The storm is expected to reach land by Monday, and rainfall through Wednesday could range from one inch to an inch-and-a-half in San Francisco and San Jose, to up to two inches of rain in areas such as Santa Cruz. Thunderstorms are also possible during the precipitation.

