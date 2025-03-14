Suspect held in SF in Oakland domestic-violence slaying

The Brief Woman shot and killed in motel parking lot in Oakland Suspect spotted by San Francisco police and rams police car Suspect held after chase



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available at (800) 799-7233. Or text BEGIN to 88788.

A suspect was arrested in San Francisco in the shooting death of a woman outside a motel along Oakland's Embarcadero that police said was the result of domestic violence.

Shooting along Oakland's Embarcadero

What we know:

It happened in the parking lot of Motel 6 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the suspect and the victim had been in a dating relationship.

Oakland police found the woman unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I am really saddened to hear that. I am just disheartened," said Toshonna Ross, founder and executive director of the Courageous Women Association in Oakland, which supports survivors of domestic violence.

"It's really sad, and we would hope that we would be able to help victims and survivors before situations like this escalate," Ross said.

Oakland police found surveillance video showing the suspect leaving in a gray Honda Accord and evidence indicating the two had a personal relationship.

Suspect's car spotted across the bay

What they're saying:

Hours later, at about 2:40 a.m. Friday, San Francisco police spotted the Honda near Fisherman's Wharf.

Police say the suspect rammed a patrol car near the city's Embarcadero before leading officers on a chase to an on-ramp near the Bay Bridge, where he abandoned the Honda. CHP officers helped secure the car.

A video shared with KTVU shows the man running in a parking lot and SFPD officers converging on him.

Oakland police came to San Francisco and took him into custody in connection with the woman's slaying.

"I'm like already just kind of feeling really really emotional about hearing this incident," said Jamie Meronk, a case manager at A Safe Place, a domestic-violence program in Oakland.

Meronk said there are resources for those in need.

"There is help locally and in the community, and we do have a crisis line that's 24 hours, we have advocates on the line," Meronk said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: Interviews, information from Oakland and San Francisco police