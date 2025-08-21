Temperatures soar into triple digits in parts of East Bay

The Brief High temperatures in parts of the East Bay soared into the triple digits Thursday, with Concord reaching a high of 101 degrees. The heat didn't stop people from enjoying Music and Market in Todos Santos Plaza Thursday evening, where people did their best to stay cool. In Walnut Creek, many found relief at local pools like the one in Heather Farm Park.



Much of the East Bay saw triple-digit weather Thursday. In Concord, the high temperature was 101 degrees, a first in this cooler-than-normal summer.

"Super, super hot today," said Isabel Gutierrez of Concord.

"It's pretty bad but it's tolerable," said Evelyn Martinez of Concord.

Concord residents seek out shade at outdoor concert

In Todos Santos Plaza, more than 1,000 people gathered for "Music and Market", enjoying a free concert while trying to snag a shady spot.

"We've been moving around. We moved from here, to here, to here to find the shade," said Isabel Gutierrez of Concord.

"I love it. I love it," said Jorge Ramirez of Concord. "The weather doesn't stop me from being here."

Hitting the water in Walnut Creek

In nearby Walnut Creek, temperatures flirted with the century mark.

"We're melting. It's been such a mild summer so far, so to have this heat it feels abnormal," said Samantha Zupan of Walnut Creek.

At Heather Farm Park, the basketball and volleyball courts were ghost towns, but the pool was packed.

"Obviously we have a lot of people coming through just to cool off, so we're always happy to provide that service," said lifeguard Carter Harvey.

Ice-cold lemonade a fan favorite

Back in Concord, the fan favorite at the farmers' market was the ice-cold lemonade.

"Soon as we hopped out it was lemonade and go," said Kahmal Cunningham, co-owner of Summer Jam Sweets Handcrafted Lemonade.

"Nonstop line. Before we opened we had a line and ever since then we've been working," said co-owner Makayla Nash.

The owners say any summer day is busy, but today they have been hustling to keep up with all the thirsty people.

"Great for business. Great for business. Come and get some lemonade," said Cunningham.

