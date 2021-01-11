Twitter bracing for possible pro-Trump protest at San Francisco headquarters

Twitter is bracing for a possible protest at its San Francisco headquarters on Monday.

Pro-Trump demonstrators are expected to gather at 8 a.m. outside the building on Market Street to protest the company permanently suspending President Trump's account.

Trump has also been locked out of his accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Snapchat.

This social media fallout is a reaction to Wednesday's riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Twitter said the president’s tweets were in violation of the company’s glorification of violence policy.

He had more than 80 million followers when he was tossed from the platform.

Some Republicans and Trump supporters are arguing this is a violation of free speech.

But the former director of U.S. cybersecurity said companies have every right to enforce their rules.

"I think there was a legitimate public policy interest over the last four-plus years and of maintaining the president and his voice on Twitter and other platforms," said Chris Krebs, former DHS cybersecurity agency director. "But, clearly, what is, what he has done is he's exceeded any reasonable public policy interest."

A spokesperson for Twitter released a statement about the possible protest, saying in part, "the safety of our employees is our top priority. While we respect people’s right to express their views, we've been transparent about the factors leading up to our decision last week, as laid out here."

Police say they are aware of this possible protest and they have been in close contact with Twitter and officers are ready for any sort of demonstration.

San Francisco police are asking any protesters to remain respectful and mindful of the safety of others.