Vehicle crashes into Chinese consulate building in SF; driver shot, source says
SAN FRANCISCO - A person drove their vehicle into the front of the Chinese consulate building in San Francisco late Monday afternoon, according to a city source.
The incident happened at the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China at Laguna and Geary streets.
It remains unclear whether the driver was shot by someone else or if the injury was self-inflicted.
No additional details have been provided at this time.