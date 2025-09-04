Waymos authorized at this Bay Area airport — a California first

The Brief Waymo's autonomous vehicles have been cleared to offer rides at San Jose Mineta International Airport; a 1st for California. This is the first phase of Waymo's expansion into San Jose, which will roll out in stages. The announcement did not include the date of the commercial launch.



Waymo – the autonomous car company owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. – is now authorized to offer its service at San Jose Mineta International Airport, the officials say. It's the first airport in California to welcome Waymo and the second in the world.

1st airport in California to do this

What we know:

The autonomous vehicle company and SJC airport officials made the announcement on Thursday. They said the rollout will happen in stages and that the airport marks the first deployment in their San Jose expansion which was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission back in May.

The company said first, Waymo employees will conduct fully-autonomous testing followed by a commercial launch for the public. Waymo did not give an exact date for the commercial launch.

"Passengers traveling through the official Airport of Silicon Valley will be able to hail a Waymo autonomous vehicle via the Waymo app upon landing," the company said.

The airport will set aside one of SJC airport's two Ground Transportation Centers in Terminal A or B for Waymo pickup or drop-off.

"For decades, our region has shaped the future — and Waymo embodies our region’s spirit of innovation," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

SJC airport officials were thrilled that Waymo received its operation permit.

Passengers ride in an electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Waymo was born in Silicon Valley, and our testing and eventual commercial deployment at the airport will help us offer a valuable service to travelers in San José and more of the Bay Area, as we help keep innovation on the move," said Annabel Chang, head of U.S. State and Local Public Policy at Waymo.

Pushback against Waymos

While this gives passengers of the 12th largest U.S. city more options, Waymo's expansion has been divisive in other parts of the Bay Area.

When Waymo expressed its expansion plans this past spring, there was community push back. Some people were worried about there being no driver and the technology failing.

Just last week, Waymo's AVs were cleared to drive on San Francisco's Market Street, along with non-autonomous shared ride companies Uber and Lyft. Protesters with pedestrian and bicycle safety advocate groups gathered on Market Street to decry Mayor Daniel Lurie's decision to allow the AVs with no community input.

Protesters said Waymo's will make public transit slower and make streets more dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists, scooter riders and even other drivers.

Lurie said welcoming Waymo would be good for San Francisco's revitalization, but protesters said that claim was baseless.

Lurie has also shown support for Waymo offering service at San Francisco International Airport, which the company is working on.

Waymo's ridership in San Francisco grew fourfold in the first eight months of 2024.

