Where hungry Bay Area residents can find a Thanksgiving meal this year

While the word "Thanksgiving" conjures images of turkeys, potatoes, and cranberry sauce, for some the holiday meal can look much more sparse.

Thankfully, there are multiple organizations across the Bay working to help residents have the best Thanksgiving dinner they can.

Here’s a list of the groups that will be serving Thanksgiving meals on Thursday:

SAN FRANCISCO:

St. Anthony Foundation

The St. Anthony Foundation, at 121 Golden Gate Avenue plans to serve over 2,400 meals.

"With emergency SNAP/CalFresh support from a city-led public-private partnership ending after November, thousands of residents will soon see sharply reduced foot benefits. As temporary relief expires, need continues to rise," the group’s website states. "Over the last few months, St. Anthony’s is now generally serving 17% more meals — up from roughly 2,000 to more than 2,400 on an average day."

Meals will be served on Nov. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 a.m. for coffee and pastries.

GLIDE

GLIDE, located at 330 Ellis Street, plans to serve nearly 2,500 meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings.

Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. and visitors who arrive early can join the Glide Memorial Church Thanksgiving Celebration, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be hosted by Marvin K. White and members of the Glide Ensemble and The Change Band.

Martin de Porres House of Hospitality

The Martin de Porres House of Hospitality will be serving a late morning meal on Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CityTeam

CityTeam, located at 164 Sixth Street, will be serving warm meals, available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The organization will also be hosting a Thanksgiving Eve brunch on Nov. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while supplies last.

OAKLAND:

Lake Merritt United Methodist Church

The Lake Merritt United Methodist Church, located at 1330 Lakeshore Avenue, will be serving Thanksgiving meals from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

RICHMOND:

Bay Area Rescue Mission

The Bay Area Rescue Mission will be hosting the 2025 Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Give Away Meal Share, an event the group has been organizing for the last 60 years.

The group will, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, be giving away 500 boxes of Thanksgiving foodstuffs that recipients can prepare at home. The meals will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway will be held at 123 Macdonald Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

CONCORD:

First Lutheran Church and Preschool

The First Lutheran Church and Preschool, located at 4000 Concord Boulevard, will be hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for the community between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

SOUTH BAY:

Martha’s Kitchen

Martha’s Kitchen, at 749 Story Road in San Jose will be serving dine-in meals on Nov. 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Preregistration is available online .

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, at 200 West Fifth Street in Gilroy, will be serving meals Nov. 26 and 27 starting at 12:00 p.m. Meals will only be served to residents of the 95020, 95046, 95037 ZIP codes.

St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Help Center

The St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Help Center at 344 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco will be serving meals on Nov. 26, starting at 12:00 p.m.

Samaritan House

Samaritan House, located at 725 Monte Diablo Avenue in San Mateo will be serving a Thanksgiving Day meal from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will also feature music and raffles.