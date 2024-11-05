Where to watch live election results

The Brief Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. as voters across the U.S. cast their ballots. More than 84 million people have returned advance ballots in the election. KTVU will bring live updates and complete Election Day coverage on all platforms.



Americans will be glued to their devices and television sets on Tuesday night awaiting the results from what’s expected to be a down-to-the-wire race for the White House.

Either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump need to secure the crucial 270 electoral votes to become the country’s 47th president.

It’s highly likely that we won’t know the results of the presidential race for a few days, and many are bracing for what’s expected to be a drawn-out battle.

Polls in California close at 8 p.m.

Seven swing states will be critical to the presidential race with every election update in these battlegrounds being closely watched.

The important swing states and their electoral votes are:

Pennsylvania: 19

Georgia: 16

North Carolina: 16

Michigan: 15

Arizona: 11

Wisconsin: 10

Nevada: 6

As of Tuesday, voters have returned more than 84 million advance ballots in the 2024 general election, according to the Associated Press.

KTVU has a variety of resources available for viewers to get the latest election results for national, state, and local races.

Some high profile Bay Area and California contests that will be closely watched include the San Francisco mayoral race, the Oakland mayor recall, the campaign to recall Alameda County's district attorney, California's 16th congressional district race, and the U.S Senate race to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Our Election night coverage plans include:

Live reports on KTVU Fox 2 and on our streaming platforms starting at 4 p.m.

Primetime election coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Hourly live updates on our new FOX LOCAL app.

Special Election Night coverage on our Ten and Eleven O’clock newscasts.

Our live coverage will also include reports from Bay Area election watch parties, including a San Francisco gathering for Harris and a Trump GOP event in Martinez.