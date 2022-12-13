Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, CHP says

A collision involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a driver in a silver SUV entered eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp traveling in the westbound direction, according to CHP public information officer Adam Lane.

A person died on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg near Railroad Avenue. Dec. 13, 2022

The silver SUV then collided with a black sedan that was traveling in the right direction and triggered another collision. Officer Lane said the black sedan was then hit by a tanker truck and a white SUV.

Officials said the wrong-way driver who caused the accident, fled the scene on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

The driver of the black sedan died from their injuries at the scene. The drivers of the tanker truck and white SUV sustained minor injuries.

Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck circling a silver SUV in the middle of the highway. Its hood and front bumper were crumpled.

A white SUV was seen on the highway nearby with its doors and trunk left open.

