Raptors president Ujiri says fight against Alameda Co. deputy not a legal one

For the first time since a contentious lawsuit was dropped last week, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri released a statement and an emotional video regarding a scuffle with an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy at Oracle Arena in June 2019.

In two separate tweets on Monday, the Raptors shared a video of Ujiri thanking his supporters and a written statement. Ujiri said now that the two-year battle has been capped, he’s turning his attention to work that still needs to be done outside of the courts.

"I have decided my fight isn’t a legal one," Ujiri said, in part. "Now, the challenge is this: What can we do to stop another man or woman from finding themselves in front of a judge or behind bars because they committed no crime other than being black?"

The physical altercation happened when Ujiri attempted to join the court and celebrate his team beating the Warriors during the NBA Finals. Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland claimed that Ujiri did not provide proper credentials, but Ujiri said he did.

Strickland is seen on his body-camera video shoving Ujiri twice and telling him he had no authority to be there. Video first reported by KTVU shows that Ujiri shoved back after being provoked.

In the video released Monday on Twitter, which was dated August 16, 2021, Ujiri speaks for the people who will go through a similar situation but without the discovery of body-camera footage, and for those who are financially unable to pursue legal action.

"I’ve thought about how hard it was for me, and I’m privileged," Ujiri said. "I’m blessed. I’m lucky. I’m lucky I can fight and stand, and show, and have evidence. But there are many people that don’t.

"We have to make it better. We have to fight, and we have to stand up, and we have to speak up."

Last February, Strickland filed a federal lawsuit alleging assault and battery against Ujiri. He said he suffered multiple physical injuries near his face. In a countersuit, Ujiri alleged that Strickland used excessive force against him and said he wouldn’t have been treated with such disrespect if wasn’t Black.

Ujiri starts off his video message with a somber tone, saying that he knows there are people who have gone through worse situations before pledging his commitment to do his part.

"I have to continue to do my part, for the youth, for the future generation. I have to. It’s an obligation as a human being," Ujiri said. "So when I look at this, I ask, ‘Who are we as people? Who are we as human beings?’"

