Live updates: Patriots, Seahawks face off in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium

Super Bowl LX is here. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to play in the NFL's championship game at Levi's Stadium to win the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The big game is the finale to a busy week in the Bay Area that included concerts, entertainment, and a myriad of events leading up to the Super Bowl in Santa Clara.

The game kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.

The Seahawks ended the regular season 16-3 with the Patriots earning just one more win, ending at 17-3.

We'll have live updates here as the game gets started.

Feb. 8

12:54 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium is officially open and thousands of fans have made their way in.

12:07 p.m.

Super Bowl LX will get underway in a few more hours with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots both hoping to add to the trophy case once Sunday is over.

Sam Darnold will lead the Seahawks into the game following a fantastic season. The Seahawks ended 2025 as the No. 1 team in the NFC. Seattle was 14-3 and defeated the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on their way to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2026 odds

The Seahawks are the 4 1/2-point favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to watch

While this year's game is airing on NBC, you can also stream it on Peacock. You can listen to it on NFL+, SiriusXM and WestwoodOne.

Look for extensive Super Bowl 60 coverage from the experts at FOX Sports and your local FOX station.

Who’s performing?

The Bay Area's very own, Green Day. will perform in the first-ever Super Bowl pregame show, and Vallejo native LaRussell will light up the stage at the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert at 12:50 p.m.

Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, while Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show.

The broadcast will also feature performances by Brandi Carlile, who will sing "America the Beautiful," and R&B star Coco Jones, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Both performances will take place before kickoff.

