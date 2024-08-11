VP Kamala Harris returns to hometown, 1st visit as presidential candidate
SAN FRANCISCO - It was wheels down at San Francisco International Airport Saturday night for Air Force 1, where presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz landed for their highly-anticipated fundraiser.
Greeting her as she landed was San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
This fundraiser marks the first time the Bay Area native is in her home state as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, after President Joe Biden bowed out in running for re-election.
Tickets for the fundraiser ranged from $3,300 to $500,000. The event, hosted by LinkedIn cofounder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman, sold out Friday.
Over 700 people reserved for the event, bringing in more than $12 million for the event.
The event began around noon Sunday and was headlined by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.
On Tuesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will headline a separate fundraiser in Los Angeles for the Harris-Walz campaign.
Harris and Walz will face off with their Republican counterparts, Former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance in November. If Harris wins, she would become the first female president and the first South Asian and African American president of the United States.
Trump had a recent campaign stop in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday. Vance also recently made a stop in East Palo Alto at the Four Seasons Hotel, currying favor with crypto enthusiasts.
Before becoming a politician, Vance worked at a Silicon Valley investment firm for a few years as a venture capitalist.
It isn't clear when the Republican nominees will make their way to the Bay Area for campaigning and fundraising.
Another fundraiser for the Harris-Walz campaign is scheduled for Saturday in Mill Valley, but it's not clear if the pair will attend.