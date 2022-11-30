Alleged Muni bus hijacker charged by San Francisco DA

article

San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins announced charges against a man who allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver before hijacking the bus and taking it on a wild ride that damaged multiple vehicles.

The DA charged Rickey Dancy, 36, with carjacking, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, two counts of vandalism, two counts of hit-and-run, driving without a license and six counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run.

"Ricky Dancy will be held accountable for his senseless crimes that endangered countless innocent people including bus operators, passengers, pedestrians and police officers," said District Attorney Jenkins. "Although, I am grateful that there was no loss of life in this case, Dancy’s crimes are inexcusable, and we must send a clear message that reckless behavior like this will not be tolerated."

Dancy tried to hijack a bus but failed, the DA's office claimed. He got on a second bus and assaulted the driver before taking control of the bus, according to prosecutors.

The driver and passengers on board were able to get off the bus before Dancy took off driving, authorities said.

Dancy allegedly drove the bus through the Mission, crashing into multiple parked cars, before officers found the missing bus near Mission and 18th streets.

SEE MORE: San Francisco supervisors approve SFPD plan to give robots 'deadly-force option'

He jumped out of the bus while it was still moving and ran away, police said.

A police officer jumped onto the moving bus and safely stopped it before it drove into oncoming traffic.

Officers chased Dancy down and arrested him. He has been in police custody since he was arrested on Nov. 25.

