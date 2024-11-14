Bay Area Council pushes for CHP deployment to reduce BART crimes

After recent attacks on or near BART trains, there are calls to get crimes under control with a renewed call to deploy highway patrol officers, even though BART leaders say they have a handle on it.

It's not clear how plausible the California Highway Patrol plan is, but the Bay Area Council and other AAPI organizers are impressed with the CHP's deployment in Oakland, where hundreds of arrests have been made.

These groups are worried that crime on BART trains is becoming violent and vicious, and they cite recent attacks, which include one earlier this month, where a man is accused of slashing a woman's throat at 24th and Mission streets.

There was another attack in July, where police say a man pushed a woman onto an incoming train at the Powell Station in San Francisco.

Most recently, police reported a deadly stabbing on Market Street near Embarcadero station, even though the stabbing did not occur at BART.

"We need to take strong, decisive and immediate action that violent and other crime will not be tolerated on BART, particularly crime targeting Asian Americans, women, seniors and other vulnerable communities," Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, said in a statement. "There must be zero tolerance for crime on BART. We know large numbers of riders are staying away from BART largely because of deep concerns about the lack of safety and security they feel on trains and in stations. With bold and immediate action, Gov. Newsom can help restore public confidence in the BART system and help bring back riders."

BART spokesman Jim Allison responded to these calls by saying it would welcome help from the CHP, and they suggested the Bay Area Council try to help recruit more police officers.

But BART leaders also argued that crime is down 12% and violent crime is down 6% from last year.

Ridership is also up.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did respond to this plea as well, saying the state sent BART hundreds of millions of dollars for support and to fight crime.

However, Newsom's office said BART is governed by its own board of directors and protected by its own police department, which is not the state's responsibility.