Castlemont High holding graduation after math teacher killed following CHP pursuit

The Brief Castlemont High is holding a graduation on Friday, less than two days after a math teacher was killed in a CHP pursuit of a suspect. The 18-year-old suspect was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. Police and community members continue to debate police chases.



Castlemont High School is holding its graduation on Friday, less than two days after a math teacher was killed as an innocent bystander caught up in a California Highway Patrol pursuit of an 18-year- old suspect in Oakland.

The mood of Castlemont High was somber after the principal identified the teacher as Marvin Boomer, a "beloved and vital member of the Castlemont family."

"His warmth, wisdom, and joyful spirit left a lasting impact on countless students and colleagues," Principal Joseph Blasher said in his letter.

Boomer's LinkedIn page shows he held a PhD and was a graduate research assistant at North Carolina State University before coming to OUSD in 2017.

Boomer was killed, and at least two others, including his wife, were injured, on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at East 21st Street and Park Boulevard during a CHP pursuit of 18-year-old Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia's Infiniti G35, which police said had been stolen.

A neighbor's Ring doorbell showed the horrifying moments of the crash, when Boomer and his wife were walking on the sidewalk, and then got struck by a fire hydrant in a chain reaction with Garcia's Infiniti that crashed into it.

Boomer's wife is seen walking upstairs to a home and asking the people inside to call 911, the video shows.

Before Boomer was killed, Oakland police said Garcia crashed into a minivan, with two passengers inside – a woman who was injured and her passenger, who declined medical treatment.

Oakland police said the CHP called off the pursuit at this point, even though police were monitoring the pursuit above in a place.

Oakland police spokesman Paul Chambers said Garcia's car continued to drive recklessly and crashed at East 21st Street and 12th Avenue without any officers behind him.

Garcia ran away, police said, but officers were able to arrest him.

On Thursday, he was in custody in Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and evading police.

A CHP officer talks on the phone following a deadly pursuit in Oakland. May 28, 2025

The issue of police chases is a controversial one.

Many in law enforcement say that they need the tools to pursue criminals and if they don't chase suspects, then crime will continue to get out of hand.

Others point to tragic deaths and injuries – especially of innocent bystanders – like what happened in this case.

"Was it worth it to catch that car thief? I don't think so. I think that's just horrible," said Michael Eastwood, who lives at the corner where the man died.

William Duarte told KTVU his wife and a friend were in the minivan that was struck in the first crash.

William Duarte said his wife suffered injuries to her leg and neck, and she told him that she heard sirens at the time, indicating the pursuit was active. He said he was frustrated his wife was hurt and that an innocent person had died.

The California Highway Patrol has looser rules on chasing suspects than Oakland police do.

Recently, the Oakland police chief asked the police commission to loosen one particular aspect of city chase rules, where an officer would no longer have to request permission from a supervisor to drive faster than 50 mph.

Earlier this month, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oakland police can be held responsible when bystanders are injured, or killed, during reckless pursuits.

Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang said the city is still working to refine its pursuit policy.

"We have to be thoughtful, and that's probably why we did have a police chase policy in part, because there have been innocent bystanders that have been killed," Wang said.

The Anti Police-Terror Project, a grassroots group that is critical of law enforcement, is hosting a vigil on Friday at 6 p.m. at 12th Avenue and East 21st Street in Oakland.

An Infiniti was involved in a deadly CHP chase in Oakland. May 28, 2025.