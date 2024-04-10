CHP recovers more cars and guns in Oakland and East Bay

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that in eight weeks, the California Highway Patrol has continued to stay focused on targeting crime in the East Bay and Oakland.

Since Feb. 5, the CHP has recovered 414 stolen vehicles, seized 31 crime-linked guns and arrested 181 people on charges that include possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants.

This is 54 more stolen cars, 15 more guns and 13 more people than the last governor's announcement on March 12.

Twenty-two days ago, KTVU filed a California Public Records Act to determine what a typical arrest and stolen car recovery pattern has been from the CHP over the last five years to determine if these numbers from the CHP targeted approach in Oakland are out of the ordinary.

Specifically, the request asked for the CHP arrest data for the Oakland/East Bay Area from 2018 to 2023 from Feb. 5 to March 11.

And the request also asked for the CHP stolen car recovery data for the same area and the same time period.

It's unclear if KTVU will ever learn the answers to these questions.

The CHP responded that first, the agency needs to determine if these records even exist, and second, they need an extension to figure that out.