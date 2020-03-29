COVID-19 in the Bay Area: Latest numbers

article

As of Sunday at 6:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

• Alameda County (including Berkeley): 270 cases, 7 deaths

• Contra Costa County: 175 cases, 3 deaths

• Marin County: 74 cases, 1 death

• Monterey County: 36 cases, 1 death

• Napa County: 10 cases

• San Francisco County: 340 cases, 5 deaths

• San Mateo County: 277 cases, 6 deaths

• Santa Clara County: 646 cases, 25 deaths

• Santa Cruz County: 44 cases, 1 death

• Solano County: 34 cases

• Sonoma County: 58 cases, 1 death

• Statewide: 5,827 cases, 124 deaths

The latest developments around the Bay Area related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Sunday afternoon include:

• Seven staff members and two patients at Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

• Santa Clara County Helping Hands is calling on healthy residents to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised via scchelpinghands.com.

• Ten days after passing a $500,000 rent relief package, the Mountain View City Council has approved another $800,000 to help local small businesses, homeless and people with unstable living situations, seniors and residents struggling with garbage or water bills.

• Animal shelters in Alameda and Contra Costa counties urged pet owners to develop an emergency plan in the event they are hospitalized and cannot care for their pets.

• The Santa Cruz Police Department on Sunday announced its intention to actively enforce the city's shelter-in-place order when officers see businesses or groups of people in violation.

Bay City News and KTVU FOX 2 contributed to this report.