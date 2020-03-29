Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 in the Bay Area: Latest numbers

As of Sunday at 6:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County (including Berkeley): 270 cases, 7 deaths 

Contra Costa County: 175 cases, 3 deaths 

Marin County: 74 cases, 1 death 

• Monterey County: 36 cases, 1 death 

Napa County: 10 cases 

San Francisco County: 340 cases, 5 deaths 

San Mateo County: 277 cases, 6 deaths 

Santa Clara County: 646 cases, 25 deaths 

Santa Cruz County: 44 cases, 1 death 

Solano County: 34 cases 

Sonoma County: 58 cases, 1 death 

Statewide: 5,827 cases, 124 deaths 

The latest developments around the Bay Area related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Sunday afternoon include:

Seven staff members and two patients at Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Santa Clara County Helping Hands is calling on healthy residents to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised via scchelpinghands.com.

Ten days after passing a $500,000 rent relief package, the Mountain View City Council has approved another $800,000 to help local small businesses, homeless and people with unstable living situations, seniors and residents struggling with garbage or water bills.

Animal shelters in Alameda and Contra Costa counties urged pet owners to develop an emergency plan in the event they are hospitalized and cannot care for their pets.

• The Santa Cruz Police Department on Sunday announced its intention to actively enforce the city's shelter-in-place order when officers see businesses or groups of people in violation.

Bay City News and KTVU FOX 2 contributed to this report.