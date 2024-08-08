Driver charged with murder of San Jose officer; partner released from hospital

The Brief A Morgan Hill man was charged with murder and DUI after the death of San Jose Community Service Officer Long Pham. Pham's partner, Veronica Baer, was released from the hospital.



The Santa Clara County District Attorney this week charged a driver with the death of a San Jose community service officer, while his partner was released from the hospital after the weekend tragedy.

Prosecutors charged Juan Huerta-Placios of Morgan Hill, 44, with murder and drinking under the influence when he allegedly struck and killed officer Long Pham, 24, and injured his partner, Veronica Baer, on Saturday.

The pair were conducting traffic control for an unrelated accident on Monterey Road and Palm Avenue, San Jose police said.

Huerta-Placios plowed into their patrol car, police said.

Pham was the first community service officer to be killed in the line of duty in San Jose.

Meanwhile, Baer was released from the hospital on Wednesday, which San Jose police shared on social media.

In an emotional photo, police shared a hug between Baer and a colleague.

Police also shared a photo of officers lined up at the hospital as she was wheeled out of Valley Medical Center.

"We’re thankful that CSO Veronica Baer was released from the hospital after 4 days of intensive care," police shared on X. "The road to recovery will be long, but we are extremely grateful to get her home."



