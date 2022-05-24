Driver detained after CHP officer injured in hit-and-run

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a patrol car and an officer.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate Highway 80 near the University Avenue exit in Berkeley and hit the patrol car on Tuesday about 1 a.m.

That's where the officer was helping the driver of a disabled car get to the side of the road.

CHP Sgt. John Koven said the officer was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the pickup drove away, but was later detained in Pinole about 10 miles away.