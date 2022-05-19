2 dead following freeway shooting in Oakland, 2 injured

Two people died and two people were injured in a freeway shooting and crash off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said.

In a statement Thursday, the CHP said one of the men died from gunshot wounds and the other died from crash-related injuries. Two other people inside the black Nissan sedan were injured by bullets Wednesday and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

Officers were first dispatched to a report of a traffic crash with injuries off Seminary Avenue near High Street about 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers saw that the Nissan had overturned near the offramp and they realized that the people inside had been involved in a "shooting incident" on I-580, just before the crash, the CHP said.

Four people were inside the car; three of whom suffered gunshot wounds. The other person suffered severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the CHP said.

First responders were seen making their way down an embankment to get to the victims, who they carried up on stretchers before being taken away in an ambulance.

A cell phone and license plate were recovered at the scene.

The CHP has not released any information about the suspects or motives behind this freeway shooting. Their identities have not yet been released.

The number of freeway shootings has rattled nerves in the Bay Area.

There were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties in 2021, according to California Highway Patrol documents obtained by KTVU through a California Public Records request.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the data shows.

The CHP arrested suspects in 11% of last year's cases, the data shows.

Some of last year's high profile shootings include the shooting death of 23-month-old Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland; a party bus shooting on I-580 in Oakland that killed two teenage girls; and the shooting death of a 29-year-old mother near the Bay Bridge toll plaza as she was on her way to a job interview.

No arrests have been made in any of those cases.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his office would fund a project to install 200 advanced cameras on freeways at 50 locations around the state.

The CCTV cameras would be strategically installed in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, the governor said. The cameras are slated to be placed on Interstates 880 and 580, and Highways 4 and 24, among other routes.

Detectives assigned to the CHP Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit have assumed primary investigative responsibility for this incident. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.