Electric flying taxi testing for takeoff in Bay Area would speed up commute

An all-new type of electric aircraft could soon be flying over the Bay Area.

The designers tell KTVU it can cut down an hour-long commute on the road to just ten minutes in the air.

KTVU got rare access inside Archer Aviation’s production facility in San Jose to see how the air taxi is getting ready for takeoff.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft looks like something out of science fiction, but Archer Aviation’s Midnight, which has been in development for more than 10 years, could soon transform travel.

"It’s getting really close to the point where people are going to be able to come fly on this and make it part of their everyday lives."

Chief Technology Officer Tom Muniz is one of the company’s 900 employees who are mostly in the Bay Area.

Traveling at 150 miles per hour, the air taxi cuts down an hour-long road trip to a mere ten minutes.

"Let’s say you want to fly from the East Bay to SFO," said Muniz. "Maybe that’s a ten-mile trip, you know. Tickets would be less than 100 bucks."

After receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration in late October, this is the first new category of civilian aircraft, which the FAA calls "powered lift," since the introduction of helicopters in the 1940s.

The air taxi takes off and lands like a helicopter but flies like a plane.

"Total energy onboard is about twice what you would find in a Tesla Model Y."

It’s powered by six batteries which can charge between flights in about 10 minutes.

There are 12 propellers, which Muniz said makes it safer if one fails and much quieter than a helicopter.

"It’s basically to the point where you can’t hear the aircraft when it’s flying over."

There’s room onboard for four passengers and carry-on bags.

Future pilots are learning how to fly Midnight in a life-size simulator at the San Jose facility.

The company plans to build five landing sites around the Bay Area, with one over the water in South San Francisco’s Oyster Point, along with Oakland, San Jose, Livermore and Napa.

So, how do you catch a flight?

"In the future, it's super likely you could see our aircraft on rideshare platforms, but I think in the early days it will be more like services through somebody like United [Airlines]."

United Airlines has already ordered 200 hundred Midnight air taxis for its own fleet.

The U.S. Air Force is also testing out the aircraft.

For now, test flights are happening at Archer Aviation’s facility in Salinas, near Monterey.

A spokesperson for Archer Aviation said while it takes over an hour to drive from San Jose to South San Francisco, Midnight could make the trip in ten minutes.

When can we expect to see Midnight flying?

Muniz said the aircraft is expected to fly outside the U.S. by the end of 2025, with Bay Area flights happening sometime after that,.

The exact date would depend on FAA approval and has not been specified.