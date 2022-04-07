Homicide near Oakland's Lake Merritt was robbery that resulted in shooting, police say

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting near Lake Merritt, at least the fourth such homicide in the last six months. The chief of police on Thursday says the homicide appears to have been a robbery that resulted in a shooting.

The most recent, which claimed the life of a man, was reported Wednesday just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, police said.

Oakland police did not release any suspect information or whether anyone had been arrested.

The East Bay Times noted the man was 33-years old and that this is the 31st homicide investigated by Oakland police this year. At this time last year, Oakland police had investigated 39 homicides.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong held a news conference on the shooting Thursday afternoon. He said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police are not releasing the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

"We are looking for video or any evidence that might help us find those responsible for this heinous crime," Armstrong said. The chief added that in the city of Oakland is seeing a 22% decrease in overall shootings in Oakland this year, along with a 19% decrease in robberies.

Despite these small strides in improvements, the chief acknowledged that isolated incidents like this can still devastate the community.

Lake Merritt and Lakeshore Avenue are typically known as being high-traffic, commercial areas where people stroll with babies and buy coffee to walk around the shops and lake.

However, there have been a series of deadly shootings in the vicinity in recent months.

In November, Eric Davis was shot and killed while trying to interrupt a car burglary near Lake Merritt and a 22-year-old woman died two days after she was shot in the head near Lake Merritt. Police said she was trying to flee a group of thieves who were robbing her on the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

The East Bay Times also reported that a 33-year-old man died this week after being shot on a cul-de-sac near Lake Merritt, also in November.

Also, in February, a massage therapist was critically injured at Kume Spa after a female coworker walked into the spa and opened fire before turning the gun on herself. She later died at the hospital, police said.