‘Little Fire’ in Sunol Valley 40% contained, some evacuation orders lifted

The Brief A vegetation fire that broke out in Sunol Valley on Tuesday and scorched over 1,000 acres was about 40% contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders were lifted for several areas late Tuesday night. There were no reports of damages due to the fire, but a fire engine overturned near Ruby Hills Drive while responding to the brusher, and a firefighter was hospitalized.



A vegetation fire that broke out in Sunol Valley on Tuesday and scorched over 1,000 acres was about 40% contained as of Wednesday morning, and authorities lifted evacuation orders for some residents.

Fire quickly grows

Cal Fire SCU first reported the Little Fire at about 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Little Valley Road and Hubbard Lane, south of Pleasanton, and the fire exploded to 1,007 acres by the evening.

There were no reports of damages due to the fire, but a fire engine overturned near Ruby Hills Drive while responding to the brusher, and a firefighter was hospitalized.

Evacuation orders issued, later lifted

The size of the fire prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for zones PLS-080, PLS-081, and PLS-103, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes. A temporary shelter has been set up at the Pleasanton Senior at 5353 Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

However, by late Tuesday night, evacuation orders for zones ALC-072, PLS-079, PLS-080, and PLS-082 had been lifted.

High temperatures

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Cal Fire said it was fueled by dry brush and high temperatures.

The fire ignited as a National Weather Service heat advisory was issued for the Bay Area amid Tropical Storm Elida.