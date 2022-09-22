Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway.

The body was discovered riddled with 9-mm bullets about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580.

Oakland police said the freeway shooting and the man's death are related and the California Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency.

No other details were released.

Video of some aftermath was posted on Citizen App.

Last year, a KTVU Public Records Act request showed there were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties and the CHP arrested suspects in 11% of the time in 2021.