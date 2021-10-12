PG&E prepares for more potential power outages with another wind event forecast for later this week
SAN FRANCISCO - Dry offshore winds were forecast to return to the region later this week, prompting PG&E on Tuesday to send advance notifications to some 29,000 customers who may be subject to power shutoffs in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire, the utility announced.
Power transmission tower is silhouetted by the rising sun in Burlingame, California on October 26, 2019. Potentially historic windstorm coming to the San Francisco Bay Area may prompt Pacific Gas and Electric Company, PG&E to shutoff power to
The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could affect targeted areas of 19 counties in Northern and Central California, including four Bay Area counties: Napa, Contra Costa, Solano, and Sonoma.
The alerts began going out on Tuesday, giving customers two-day advance notice. The notifications were going out by texts, emails and automated phone calls.
PG&E said the strong winds were expected to hit in the early morning hours Thursday. It would be the second such wind event this week.
SEE ALSO: High fire danger means more Northern California power shutoffs
SEE ALSO: Entire Bay Area on alert as high winds and red flag advisory continues
On Monday, the conditions prompted PG&E to shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. The utility said that it was continuing to inspect lines that were de-energized and expected to have power restored to all customers by Tuesday night.
PG&E said its meteorologists would closely monitor the conditions in the coming days. "With the potential PSPS event two days away, conditions may change," the utility noted, adding that it will notify customers of any changes as conditions evolve.
Residents can look up their address online to get updated information on whether their location might be affected by the potential safety shutoff by clicking here.
The potentially affected PSPS customers by county:
Advertisement
- Butte County: 2163 customers
- Colusa County: 553 customers
- Contra Costa County: 293 customers
- Glenn County: 377 customers
- Kern County: 651 customers
- Lake County: 1774 customers
- Napa County: 3750 customers
- Plumas County: 646 customers
- San Luis Obispo County: 1488 customers
- Santa Barbara County: 209 customers
- Shasta County: 7962 customers
- Sierra County: 976 customers
- Solano County: 1591 customers
- Sonoma County: 1481 customers
- Stanislaus County: 30 customers
- Tehama County: 1986 customers
- Trinity County: 59 customers
- Yolo County: 405 customers
- Yuba County: 2523 customers