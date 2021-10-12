PG&E prepares for more potential power outages with another wind event forecast for later this week

Dry offshore winds were forecast to return to the region later this week, prompting PG&E on Tuesday to send advance notifications to some 29,000 customers who may be subject to power shutoffs in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire, the utility announced.

Power transmission tower is silhouetted by the rising sun in Burlingame, California on October 26, 2019. Potentially historic windstorm coming to the San Francisco Bay Area may prompt Pacific Gas and Electric Company, PG&E to shutoff power to Expand

The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could affect targeted areas of 19 counties in Northern and Central California, including four Bay Area counties: Napa, Contra Costa, Solano, and Sonoma.

The alerts began going out on Tuesday, giving customers two-day advance notice. The notifications were going out by texts, emails and automated phone calls.

PG&E said the strong winds were expected to hit in the early morning hours Thursday. It would be the second such wind event this week.

SEE ALSO: High fire danger means more Northern California power shutoffs

SEE ALSO: Entire Bay Area on alert as high winds and red flag advisory continues

On Monday, the conditions prompted PG&E to shut off power to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties. The utility said that it was continuing to inspect lines that were de-energized and expected to have power restored to all customers by Tuesday night.

PG&E said its meteorologists would closely monitor the conditions in the coming days. "With the potential PSPS event two days away, conditions may change," the utility noted, adding that it will notify customers of any changes as conditions evolve.

Residents can look up their address online to get updated information on whether their location might be affected by the potential safety shutoff by clicking here.

The potentially affected PSPS customers by county:

Advertisement