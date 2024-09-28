Possible power shutoffs in these Bay Area counties

Several Bay Area counties are at an elevated risk of seeing public safety power shutoffs in the next few days to help prevent wildfires, PG&E reported.

Public safety power shutoffs are possible in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, and Sonoma Counties.

It's unclear how many people could be impacted.

Other Northern California counties that may see a PSPS include Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Shasta, Tehama, and Trinity.

Potential shutoff times vary per county. Alameda County's PSPS would occur on Tuesday around 4:30-5 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

Contra Costa, Napa, and Sonoma Counties' PSPS would occur Monday evening around 6-8 p.m. and last until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

PSPS happen when extreme weather in the forecast and other conditions on the ground bring an increased risk of wildfires.

Those conditions include low humidity, high winds, dry material on the ground, vegetation near powerlines, red flag warnings from the National Weather Service, and real-time observations from weather experts and ground crews, PG&E said.

Residents can check specifics for their address and resources here.