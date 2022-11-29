SFPD make arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Muni bus

San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects this month in connection to a deadly shooting on a Muni bus back in August.

The shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 3, aboard the number 8 Bayshore bus at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 62-year-old woman.

SFPD said investigators identified Ilasa Faalogoifo, 23, and Jasmine Taaga, 21, both of San Francisco, as suspects involved in the homicide. Police said there was probable cause to make the arrests in this case.

The two suspects were located on the morning of Nov. 18 at a hotel on the 2900 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City. They were taken into custody without incident.

Faalogoifo was booked at San Francisco County Jail on homicide and attempted homicide charges, as well as a post-release supervision violation. Taaga was also booked at the jail on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

The case remains an open and active investigation. Police did not release a motive in this case.

SEE ALSO: SF man arrested for hijacking city bus, taking it on a wild ride