Oakland police involved in shooting, barrage of gunfire captured on camera

Oakland police say officers were involved in a shooting in West Oakland on Wednesday evening. A barrage of gunfire was captured on camera.

Officers had set up a perimeter in the area of 16th and Adeline streets at around 7:15 p.m. Shortly before 10 p.m., a KTVU photographer, who was responding to the area for a police standoff, witnessed a Bearcat police armored vehicle moving in and heard shots being fired. It's unclear at this time who fired the shots.

It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police would not say if there were any injuries.

KTVU was told the shooting happened inside the garage at a home. KTVU understands this began as a search warrant operation, but that detail has yet to be confirmed.

A large police presence remains in the area. Officers were earlier seen with their guns drawn in the area.

It is not clear if there are any suspects in custody or being sought after at this time.

Police are expected to give another media update in the late night or early morning hour.

We will update this developing news story as we learn new information.

