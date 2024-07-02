Thompson Fire near Oroville prompts mass evacuation warnings

Officials in Butte County say 13,000 people are being evacuated from a vegetation fire that is at 2,136 acres.

The Thompson Fire began just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday near Oroville. The fire is at 0% containment.

Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings for areas including; Oroville, Cherokee, and Kelly Ridge communities.

Cal Fire's Butte Unit has responded to the scene. An air attack has been underway for at least four or five hours.

The extreme heat and wind in the area is not helping conditions any. Cal Fire's Dan Collins said approximately 400 personnel is committed to the fire with more resources on the way.

"Our number one priority right now is evacuations and structure defense," Collins said. "Our eventual goal is to get a perimeter around the whole fire."

In the Bay Area, a vegetation fire has prompted evacuation orders northeast of Calistoga. The Toll Fire in Napa County is at about 50 acres and is 10% contained. This fire also began on Tuesday. As many as 300 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Fire also erupted near Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield as the Bay Area is enduring a lasting heat wave. Cal Fire is also working this fire dubbed The Denverton Fire in Solano County. The fire is 25 acres and 0% contained. This fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Creed and Denverton roads.

California's heat was expected to spread from north to south over the week, with the worst of it focused on interior areas including the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys and the southern deserts. But warnings extended out to just short of the coast.

San Francisco, famous for its cool summers, was expected to have a high Tuesday in the upper 80s (31 C) downtown but mid-60s (18.3 C) at Ocean Beach, forecasters said.

See Also: List of cooling centers open around Bay Area

Associated Press contributed to this report.

