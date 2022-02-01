Two people shot on Grand Avenue in Oakland near Kume Spa

article

Two people were shot Tuesday morning in Oakland along heavily populated Grand Avenue, police said.

Public Information Officer Candace Keas said the shooting report came in just before 10 a.m. near the 600 block of Grand Avenue. Some witnesses said the shooting occurred near Kume Spa at 614 Grand Ave., which opens at 10 a.m.

No one answered a call there Tuesday about 10:45 a.m.

Aerial footage showed a heavy police presence outside the spa.

Both people were taken to the hospital, police said. Their names and conditions were not immediately known.

Witnesses also said that they believed the shooter might have been detained, but police did not confirm that.

MORE: Ersie Joyner 'humbled and humanized' after surviving 22 bullet wounds in Oakland shootout

This neighborhood is typically bustling with people and activity, as the street is lined with shops, restaurants and pedestrians enjoying Lake Merritt nearby.

However, recently, the area has been marred by violence.

In November, Eric Davis was killed in the same neighborhood while he was trying to stop a car burglary on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.

He was shot and killed by a suspect who was a passenger in a black Toyota RAV4, according to Oakland police.

Police have not announced an arrest in that homicide.

Advertisement