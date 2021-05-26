What to know about the alleged VTA light rail gunman

The alleged shooter who killed eight co-workers at a San Jose rail yard on Wednesday morning before he died himself was a VTA employee, according to authorities.

Multiple sources identified the suspect as Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician at the rail yard where the 6:30 a.m. shooting at the VTA light rail yard occurred during a union meeting.

In addition, KTVU has learned that a fire reported at Cassidy's home on Angmar Court about the same time is linked to the mass shooting.

That address became the site of a second crime scene by mid-morning. There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house.

Authorities did not confirm the name of the shooter.

But in a phone interview, Cassidy's ex-wife told KTVU the two divorced in 2009 and she did not have much contact with him since then.

She lived there for about 10 years with him and did not want to say much more.

A check of court records shows he didn't have a major criminal background in Santa Clara County, but he did had some traffic violations.

The mother of a VTA employee told KTVU that her son thought Cassidy was "strange."

Motives for the shooting and the fire have not been detailed.