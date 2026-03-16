H Mart, popular Korean grocery chain, will finally open new East Bay location

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The Brief After delays, H Mart has announced a grand opening date for its latest Bay Area location. The chain's new Dublin store will be the first H Mart in the East Bay. The popular Korean grocery chain will feature a food hall and is being called a "one-stop shop for everything Asian and more."



The largest Asian supermarket chain in the country is set to open a long-awaited Bay Area location next week.

After delays , H Mart announced a grand opening date for its new Dublin store, located at the shopping center at 7884 Dublin Boulevard near the intersection of Interstate 680 and I-580.

It's the chain’s first store in the East Bay.

Long delays

The new location was originally expected to open last year.

But the site, which took over a shuttered Orchard Supply Hardware store, required extensive work to reconfigure the space into a modern food hall and marketplace, Dublin city officials had noted.

They pointed to construction costs, permitting processes, and labor availability as factors that led to the delay.

The renovation project involved expanding the existing 27,237-square-foot commercial space to add an 8,552-square-foot food hall and a 3,187-square-foot outdoor seating space with a play area, according to the city.

A new H Mart is being built at 7884 Dublin Boulevard in Dublin, Calif. The project has faced delays. It will be the Bay Area's fourth H Mart and the first in the East Bay. (City of Dublin)

‘One-stop shop’

The store boasts as being a "one-stop shop for everything Asian and more."

What they're saying:

"This highly anticipated location will bring an unparalleled shopping experience to the community, offering a diverse selection of fresh produce, premium meats, seafood, and everyday essentials—all under one roof," the chain said in a news release announcing its opening date.

H Mart, known for its popular food halls, will feature six dining options at the Dublin store: "Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast," "BBQ Chicken," tofu specialty restaurant "Chodang," Korean cuisine "Daeho," Korean-style Chinese cuisine "Kyodong Noodles," and French-Asian bakery "Tous Les Jours."

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"Our market is all about celebrating the richness and variety of Asian cuisine, making it easier than ever to find the flavors you love, right here at home," H Mart President Brian Kwon said in the news release.

The grand opening of the new H Mart in Westminster, CA, on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The South Korean supermarket chain opened a 72,000-square-foot grocery store that included a food hall with 11 eateries. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Oran Expand

The store will also offer ready-to-eat prepackaged meals, specialty snacks, as well as Korean health and beauty products and household goods.

The chain said it is hiring for positions at the new store.

The backstory:

The Korean grocer opened its first store in 1982 in Queens, New York, and has expanded to roughly 100 stores across the country, according to the chain's website .

H Mart is a shortened version of the store’s original name "Han ah reum." Translated, it means an armful and meant to convey an image of "an arm full of groceries," as a reflection of the store's mission to offer its shoppers a wide variety of products.

Local perspective:

With two stores in San Jose and one in San Francisco, the new Dublin location will be H Mart’s fourth in the Bay Area.

Plans are underway for a fifth location in Fremont. That store is expected to be the chain's biggest site in the U.S., with construction planned to begin later this year.

What we know:

The grand opening of the new Dublin store will be on Thursday, March 26.

Festivities will be held to mark the occasion, which will include a ribbon-cutting and a lion dance celebration, the company said.

Some customers will also receive free gifts as part of the event.

City officials will be on hand for the celebration, a Dublin spokesperson said.

The city's mayor acknowledged the anticipation surrounding the opening and said the community has been waiting for this moment.

"We’re excited to finally celebrate H Mart’s opening together," Mayor Sherry Hu said. "This store brings new energy, new experiences, and a place for residents to gather, explore, and enjoy."

The store will be open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.