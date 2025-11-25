Mistah F.A.B. hosting 21st Annual Turkey Giveaway in Oakland

Bay Area hip hop legend Mistah F.A.B. is set to hold his annual turkey and food giveaway in Oakland on Tuesday.

What we know:

Mistah F.A.B. said an estimated 700 to 1,000 turkeys will be given away.

Additionally, produce and other food will also be distributed along with items like new coats, blankets, socks, and toiletries.

What they're saying:

Mistah F.A.B. said the giveaway is a collective effort involving many community groups.

"There are folks right now, stressing wondering how they're going to feed their family. And when we see times like that and desperate times, we see crime go up. We see a lot of things go up and these are all interactional. They're intersectional on how we can develop as community together, not looking for outside entities to help us, but us helping us. Anybody that feels like, oh, they might wake up today and say, ‘man, I want to bring some turkeys.’ It's never too late."

What's next:

The giveaway will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Northside Supermarket located at 45th and Market streets.