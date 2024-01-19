Saweetie, P-Lo record 'Do it for the Bay' ahead of 49ers-Packers playoff game

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers may have a new fight song ahead of the big playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bay Area native and Grammy-nominated artist Saweetie with Pinole's own P-Lo recorded a song called "Do it for the Bay."

The "Icy Girl" singer is also the granddaughter of former linebacker Willie Harper for the 49ers. Harper won the Super Bowl with the Niners in 1981.

The music video features iconic scenes and aspects of the Bay Area, including San Francisco's Painted Ladies and cable cars, and the Port of Oakland and BART trains.

The "Tap In" rapper grew up in Hayward but "proudly represents the entire Bay Area."

Saweetie earned her bachelor's from USC in communications and received her first Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song of "Best Friend" featuring Doja Cat, and for Best New Artist, both in 2022.

Pinole native P-Lo is also on the track giving kudos to the region. P-Lo has collaborated with other Bay Area legendaries, such as Oakland's Kehlani in his "Never Goin' Broke" and Vallejo's E-40 for "Put Me on Somethin'."

The "Hella Fun" rapper said in an interview with KTVU that doing the video was something he was "super excited being a part of," especially growing up in the Bay and being a Niners fan. He shared with KTVU that the "My Type" singer hit him up saying she wanted to do a song about the 49ers and something "fun for the fans."

When asked about what "Do[ing] it for the Bay" means, P-Lo said it means to represent [the area] and do your best every day.

