'We wanted to bring her home' - Memorial service held for Alexis Gabe

Mourners said their last goodbyes to Alexis Gabe at a memorial service open to the public in Concord Saturday afternoon. The 24-year-old Oakley woman disappeared in January 2022. Police say she was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

"Our hearts stopped beating, and our world stopped spinning for a while," said her father, Gwyn Gabe. Gwyn said every passing day has been hard, and their close-knit family has been devastated without Alexis around. They are, however, relieved to finally be able to give her a proper goodbye.

"We wanted to bring her home. We have been waiting for months for this," said Gwyn.

Among the speakers at the service was Liezel Lucero. The Lucero family is old friends of the Gabes and recently reconnected through shared grief. Liezel’s daughter, Frances Lucero was killed in Daly City back in March. The father of her children was charged with her murder.

"She was shot multiple times in front of her children 3 months ago," said Liezel. "So I’m here to of course tell our stories and also to bring some awareness."

Liezel said she wanted to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"Look it happened to me. It happened to the Gabe family. It could happen to anybody," said Liezel.

The Gabe family said they want the world to know about Alexis and her story and said the fight for justice is just beginning.

"I don’t think there will ever be closure," said Gwyn. "There is no moving on, we lost our daughter."

There will be a funeral procession Monday from the Diablo Valley Funeral Home to the Castro Valley Crematorium.