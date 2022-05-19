2 dead following freeway shooting in Oakland, multiple others injured

Two people died and "multiple others" were injured in a freeway shooting and crash off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, a law enforcement source on Thursday told KTVU.

One of the men died from gunshot wounds and the other died from crash-related injuries, the source said. There were multiple other people who were in the car who were shot and wounded, the source said, without providing specifics.

The deaths stem from gunshots fired about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Seminary Avenue onramp near High Street.

When CHP officers arrived, they found the car had overturned and the people inside had gunshot wounds.

First responders were seen making their way down an embankment to get to the victims, who they carried up on stretchers before being taken away in an ambulance.

A cell phone and license plate were recovered at the scene.

No further details were released.

There were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area's nine counties in 2021, according to California Highway Patrol documents obtained by KTVU through a California Public Records request.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in the two East Bay counties of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, the data shows.

The CHP arrested suspects in 11% of last year's cases, the data shows.

Some of last year's high profile shootings include the shooting death of 23-month-old Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland; a party bus shooting on I-580 in Oakland that killed two teenage girls; and the shooting death of a 29-year-old mother near the Bay Bridge toll plaza as she was on her way to a job interview.

No arrests have been made in any of those cases.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his office would fund a project to install 200 advanced cameras on freeways at 50 locations around the state.

The CCTV cameras would be strategically installed in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, the governor said. The cameras are slated to be placed on Interstates 880 and 580, and Highways 4 and 24, among other routes.