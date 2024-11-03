Power shutoffs expected in Bay Area on Election Day

article

Six Bay Area counties are facing possible power shutoffs on Election Day and the following days, PG&E reported Sunday.

PG&E said the power shutoffs are likely due to high winds and dry conditions forecasted in these areas. The power shutoffs are expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and Santa Clara Counties.

Other counties possibly impacted in Northern California include:

Butte

Lake

Plumas

Santa Cruz

Stanislaus

Yolo

It's unclear how many people could be impacted and the potential shutoff times.

It's unclear how these conditions can impact voter turnout on Election Day.

KTVU reached out to the Bay Area election registrars' offices for comment.

Santa Clara County's Office of the Registrar told KTVU that they do have backup generators to prevent loss of power, but are also reaching out to PG&E for more information.

Sonoma County said they are working with their emergency management department to monitor the situation. According to officials, none of the voting centers in their county are expected to be affected by the shutoffs.

PG&E has not reached out to KTVU's request for comment.

PG&E said these shutoffs occur when forecasted extreme weather and other conditions on the ground bring an increased risk of wildfires.

Those conditions include low humidity, high winds, dry material on the ground, vegetation near powerlines, red flag warnings from the National Weather Service, and real-time observations from weather experts and ground crews, PG&E said.

Residents can check specifics for their address and resources here.