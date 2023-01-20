Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect through Bay Area

A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports.

The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.

Sonoma County issued an advisory for residents to stay warm this upcoming weekend.

Despite this freeze warning, the upcoming weekend will be the first weekend of 2023 with no rain. A dry spell is expected to last until Jan. 29 from high pressure moving eastwardly.

Residents should expect frost to accumulate overnight in the Bay Area, especially in the towns of Livermore, Concord, and Brentwood.

Those residing in Fremont, Mountain View, Oakland, San Mateo, and San Francisco are also under a coastal flood advisory, with the potential weather bringing in king tides.

General lows for the Bay are between the low 30s to low 40s. Some areas are facing temps below freezing and into the upper 20s like Guerneville and Windsor. General highs for the Bay Area are expected to reach as high as 58 degrees.

KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales contributed to this story.